Man killed by hit-and-run driver on West Hunting Park Avenue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal hit and run in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.

It happened just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday on the 2200 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.

Police said a 64-year-old man was struck by a car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are looking for a red car with heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
