Man killed during Frankford standoff verbally threatened officers before shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a man who was killed in a shootout with the SWAT team verbally threatened officers before barricading himself inside a home and opening fire.According to Deputy Commissioner Robin Wimberly, parole officers were attempting to serve a warrant on 42-year-old Claude Fain on Thursday afternoon.When the agents approached him, he immediately ran toward his home the 4600 block of Hawthorne Street and shouted, "I'm going to kill all three of you (expletives)," according to a preliminary report released Friday.Fain began firing at agents from inside his home and through a second-floor window, the report said.Highway Patrol officers were able to access a residence from across the street and shoot back at Fain. SWAT officers also shot at Fain from inside a neighboring home and from their tactical vehicle.Fain was hit in the shootout and was pronounced dead at 2:52 p.m.In total, nine law enforcement officers exchanged gunfire with Fain, and according to the report, Fain fired a total of 16 shots.There were no other known injuries to police or civilians.A man who lives in the area said at first, he thought the noise was fireworks."I didn't think nothing of it," he said. "Then, two minutes later, I heard more fireworks...but then I heard the helicopters...then I just hear the cop cars...and I see like 20 cop cars.""I just heard shots. I was in my kitchen and I heard about three or four shots," said Greggory Fletcher of Frankford.Many neighbors are hoping a new year will bring new solutions to gun violence."Everybody has a gun. You are scared when people stop in the middle of the street to blow at them because you don't know who has a gun. So, it's crazy and something needs to be done," said Joyce Hoyle, who lives nearby.The Hoyles have lived in the area for 46 years and say this is the first time they've seen anything like this."They have to come up with a solution because everybody has a gun, everybody. This is crazy. It's like the wild, Wild West," said John Hoyle.