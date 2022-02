PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a man was killed during a fiery crash in North Philadelphia.Officials say the man was speeding in his minivan on Roosevelt Boulevard Saturday right around 7:30 a.m.The van was reportedly seen on the 2700 block of North Broad Street, weaving in and out of traffic.Police say he eventually lost control and slammed into a pole near Lehigh Avenue, where the vehicle caught fire.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.