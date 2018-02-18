Man killed in Hammonton head-on crash

A man was killed in a head-on crash in Hammonton, Atlantic County.The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on US Route 206 near the intersection of Union Road.According to a witness, a 25-year-old driver of a Mitsubishi Eclipse was trying to pass a car in the southbound lanes and went into the northbound lanes.Police say, once in the northbound lanes, the Eclipse hit head-on with a pickup truck driven by 67-year-old Joseph Bellace, Sr. of Hammonton.Bellace was pronounced dead at the scene.The 25-year-old driver and his passenger were transported to AtlantiCare Medical Center City division for injuries.The crash remains under investigation.------