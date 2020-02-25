Man killed in hit-and-run crash was part-time Temple University student, suspect remains at large: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5966085" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance video shows a vehicle speeding the wrong way in North Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a 27-year-old man dead near Temple University's campus Monday night.Officers on patrol found the victim in the middle of 8th Street and Cecil B Moore Avenue in North Philadelphia around 8:30 p.m., approximately four blocks from Temple's Welcome Center.Police believe the victim was likely trying to cross the street when he was struck by a driver who was seen on surveillance video traveling the wrong way.The victim died at the scene, police said. He was a part-time Temple student."His body was launched about 150 feet north where he landed on the highway and that's where he was pronounced dead by medics. He appeared to have severe head trauma and also other injuries to his body," Chief Inspector Scott Small said.The Temple ID police said they found on the victim was expired, according to investigators.Small said they believe the victim lived about a half-mile from where he was hit and was likely trying to get home.A Hyundai with major front-end damage was located several minutes after police found the victim, about three blocks from the crash scene at 8th and Berks.Small said car parts found at the scene appeared to match missing pieces on the vehicle that was left behind; investigators are working to further verify.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.