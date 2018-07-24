Man killed in Montgomery County hit-and-run; driver sought

UPPER HANOVER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run crash in Montgomery County that left a man dead.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Monday on Route 663 in Upper Hanover Township.

Pennsylvania state police say a car driven by 38-year-old William Bender of East Greenville was rear-ended by another vehicle near Northgate Boulevard.

The impact sent Bender's vehicle into the oncoming lane, where it was hit by another vehicle.

Bender was killed in the crash. The driver of the oncoming vehicle was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle fled the area and was last seen driving toward Pennsburg.

That vehicle was only described as being orange/brown or faded red in color.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Skippack at 610-584-1250.

