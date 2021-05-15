Man killed in motorcycle accident in Frankford: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in the 24th district are investigating a fatal auto accident that left one man dead.The accident happened Friday just before 9 p.m. on the 3900 block of Frankford Avenue.Police say a Hispanic man was riding a motorcycle traveling northbound on Frankford Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound making a left turn on wheatsheaf lane.He was pronounced dead on the scene, officials say.There have been no arrests made at this time.