Man killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Newark identified

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police have identified the man killed in a crash between a tractor trailer and several vehicles on I-95 Tuesday.

Police said Albert Frankel, 61, of Middletown, was driving a Nissan Sentra that was rear-ended by a tractor trailer in the southbound lanes of the highway in Newark.

Police said the tractor-trailer failed to stop in traffic, rear-ending the Nissan Sentra and forcing it across all of the southbound lanes of the highway.



Police said the tractor-trailer traveled on to strike a Honda and a Toyota, forcing both of those cars off of the highway and down an embankment.

A 9-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the Honda, was taken to A.I. DuPont Hospital for Children, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The trailer ultimately overturned onto its right side, broke through a guardrail and then overturned further, coming to rest partially in the center grass median and partially in the left thru lane of northbound I-95.

I-95 southbound was completely closed for approximately 7.5 hours while the scene was investigated.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Sgt. D. Alexander of the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-365-8484.
