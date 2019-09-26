NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police have identified the man killed in a crash between a tractor trailer and several vehicles on I-95 Tuesday.
Police said Albert Frankel, 61, of Middletown, was driving a Nissan Sentra that was rear-ended by a tractor trailer in the southbound lanes of the highway in Newark.
Police said the tractor-trailer failed to stop in traffic, rear-ending the Nissan Sentra and forcing it across all of the southbound lanes of the highway.
Police said the tractor-trailer traveled on to strike a Honda and a Toyota, forcing both of those cars off of the highway and down an embankment.
A 9-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the Honda, was taken to A.I. DuPont Hospital for Children, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
The trailer ultimately overturned onto its right side, broke through a guardrail and then overturned further, coming to rest partially in the center grass median and partially in the left thru lane of northbound I-95.
I-95 southbound was completely closed for approximately 7.5 hours while the scene was investigated.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Sgt. D. Alexander of the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-365-8484.
Man killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Newark identified
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More