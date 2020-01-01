Man killed in West Philadelphia shooting on New Year's Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a New Year's Day shooting in West Philadelphia that left a man dead.Officers were called to the area of 59th and Arch streets for the report of shots fired around noon on Wednesday.Police found a gunshot victim, a 41-year-old man, about a block away on Hobart Street. He had gunshot wounds to the chest and back.The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center but was pronounced dead a short time later.No arrests have been made.The name of the man killed has not been released.This is the first reported homicide of 2020 in Philadelphia. The year 2019 ended with a total of 356 homicides, the most in the city since 2007.