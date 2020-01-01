Man killed in West Philadelphia shooting on New Year's Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a New Year's Day shooting in West Philadelphia that left a man dead.

Officers were called to the area of 59th and Arch streets for the report of shots fired around noon on Wednesday.

Police found a gunshot victim, a 41-year-old man, about a block away on Hobart Street. He had gunshot wounds to the chest and back.

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center but was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

This is the first reported homicide of 2020 in Philadelphia. The year 2019 ended with a total of 356 homicides, the most in the city since 2007.
