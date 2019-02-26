Man killed in Wilmington hit-and-run; driver sought

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
An overnight hit-and-run has claimed the life of a 49-year-old man from Wilmington.

Delaware State Police say a driver fatally struck the man and then took off southbound on Governor Printz Boulevard in Bellefonte, New Castle County.

Investigators believe the crash happened shortly before 2 a.m.

A different driver saw the victim and called 9-1-1.

They say the man was dressed in dark clothing without and reflective gear.

They're asking for the driver and any potential witnesses to come forward.

