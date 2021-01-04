Police search for suspect after man found shot in head in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police were searching for a suspect Monday morning after a man was found shot in the head in Philadelphia's Kensington section.The man was found at about 1:10 a.m. on the 500 block of E Indiana Avenue.He was rushed to an area hospital where he died, police said.A bike was found at the scene, but there is no word yet on if it belonged to either the suspect or the victim.Police are checking to see if surveillance cameras captured the shooting or the suspect on camera.Anyone with information is asked to call police.