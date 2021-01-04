Police search for suspect after man found shot in head in Philadelphia's Kensington section

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police were searching for a suspect Monday morning after a man was found shot in the head in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

The man was found at about 1:10 a.m. on the 500 block of E Indiana Avenue.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he died, police said.

A bike was found at the scene, but there is no word yet on if it belonged to either the suspect or the victim.

Police are checking to see if surveillance cameras captured the shooting or the suspect on camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimehomicide investigationshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some Pa. COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted Monday: What you should know
Washington beats Eagles 20-14, captures NFC East title
Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to 'find' Trump votes
Woman, teen killed in Berks County rowhome fire
Eagles draft positions, looming questions heading into offseason
16-year-old shot in Philadelphia
Vaccinations taking longer than expected, doctors call for more national oversight
Show More
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy today and Tuesday, sunny Wednesday
Carson Wentz plans to ask for trade: ESPN sources
Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and 'That '70s show' costar, dies at 65
Gunman opens fire at east Texas church, killing pastor
Driver wanted for hit-and-run in North Philly
More TOP STORIES News