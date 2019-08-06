Man killed, shot in the head while driving in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Philadelphia Monday night.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. at Marshall and Wolf streets.

Police say a 25-year-old man was shot once in the back of his head while driving a silver Chevy Impala which then hit a parked vehicle.

The victim was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

So far, there are no arrests.
