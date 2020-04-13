Man killed, toddler shot in East Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a man was killed during a shooting that also injured a toddler in East Oak Lane Monday morning.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. on the 200 block of Chelten Avenue.

Both victims were inside a white vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Police said the 22-year-old male driver was shot in the back of the head, and the car then came to a rest on the 6200 block of Palethorp Street.

The toddler was shot twice in the left arm and taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east oak lane (philadelphia)fatal shootingchild shot
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Tornado Watch in effect for entire 6abc viewing area
High winds damage buildings, cause power outages in south Jersey
Delco paramedic dies from COVID-19 complications
Coronavirus: When could country reopen? Dr. Fauci weighs in
Pa. reports 524 coronavirus deaths; more than 24,000 cases
2 young children dead after Strawberry Mansion fire
Trump fires back at Fauci with retweet after criticism
Show More
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19
COVID-19 related deaths top 500 in Pa.
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting inside Juniata Park apartment
HEARTWARMING! Mom gets to see son during COVID-19 outbreak
Pa. school using lab to create face shields for health care workers
More TOP STORIES News