Man killed, toddler shot in East Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a man was killed during a shooting that also injured a toddler in East Oak Lane Monday morning.It happened around 9:15 a.m. on the 200 block of Chelten Avenue.Both victims were inside a white vehicle at the time of the shooting.Police said the 22-year-old male driver was shot in the back of the head, and the car then came to a rest on the 6200 block of Palethorp Street.The toddler was shot twice in the left arm and taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.