Texas man killed when e-cig explodes in face: Medical examiner

EMBED </>More Videos

A Texas man died after his e-cigarette exploded in his face.

FORT WORTH, Texas --
A medical examiner says a North Texas man was killed when an e-cigarette exploded in his face.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office reports 24-year-old William Brown of Fort Worth died Jan. 29, two days after a vaporizer pen he was using at an e-cigarette shop in nearby Keller exploded. The medical examiner says shrapnel from the explosion severed his left carotid artery and peppered his skull.

A similar incident also killed a Florida man last May. Officials said 38-year-old Tallmadge D'Elia of St. Petersburg died when his exploding vape pen sent two fragments into his skull. He also suffered burns on about 80 percent of his body. The death was ruled an accident.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
texas newsvapingexplosionu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fmr. Radnor Twp. commissioner pleads guilty to child porn
Trolley, Paratransit bus and SUV collide in SW Philly; reports of injuries
Woman delivers baby after DUI crash, newborn critical
Dodgers fan killed after being struck by foul ball in 2018
Bill looks to require Philly business to accept cash
AG: N.J. sheriff's deputy had sex with teen, posted video online
Texas man sentenced after impregnating 11-year-old girl
Hazmat crews called to hotel in Delaware
Show More
Investigation: Money transfer app phishing scams
U-Haul driver comes to aid of shooting victim in North Phila.
Inmates charged in prison riot claim abuse in lawsuit
College student finds man in closet wearing her clothes
Teen on scooter shot twice in Feltonville
More News