Man killed, woman injured in Queen Village double shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man was killed and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Philadelphia's Queen Village section, police said.The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of Bainbridge Street while the victims were sitting in a white Mercedes.According to police, a second car double-parked next to the Mercedes and a suspect began shooting.A 34-year-old man, who was sitting in the driver's seat, was shot multiple times. A 25-year-old woman in the passenger seat was listed in critical condition at Jefferson Memorial Hospital.According to investigators, the suspect got back in the car and left the scene.Authorities found 11 shell casings at the scene.Anyone with information is asked to call police.