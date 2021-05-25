Man killed, woman injured in Queen Village double shooting

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man killed, woman injured in Queen Village double shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man was killed and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Philadelphia's Queen Village section, police said.

The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of Bainbridge Street while the victims were sitting in a white Mercedes.

According to police, a second car double-parked next to the Mercedes and a suspect began shooting.

A 34-year-old man, who was sitting in the driver's seat, was shot multiple times. A 25-year-old woman in the passenger seat was listed in critical condition at Jefferson Memorial Hospital.



According to investigators, the suspect got back in the car and left the scene.

Authorities found 11 shell casings at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimedouble shootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest made after 'targeted attack' at New Jersey house party
Philadelphia to commemorate legacy of George Floyd
Police find slain employee's missing SUV, manhunt continues for suspect
NJ to lift indoor mask mandate on Friday with several exceptions
Pilot dies after military contract aircraft crashes in Vegas
510-foot-long cheesesteak takes over South Philly
Pennsylvania to resume work-search rule for jobless benefits
Show More
Duvall's 3-run homer helps Marlins beat Phillies 9-6
Winning $516M Mega Millions ticket sold in Bucks Co. 7-Eleven
Accused serial rapist in Philly being investigated for attacks in 8 states
Philly Black clergy reflects on year after murder of George Floyd
Fla. school under fire for altering photos of girls without permission
More TOP STORIES News