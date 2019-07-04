Man leaving friend's home shot in back of head in Logan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 28-year-old man who had just left a friend's home in Philadelphia was shot in the back of the head, police said.It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday on the 6000 block of Beechwood Street in Logan.Police said the victim was parked in his car when an armed suspect approached the vehicle and fired.The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Police are looking for surveillance video to help find the suspect.