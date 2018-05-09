Man leaving takeout restaurant shot in SW Phila.

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A 44-year-old man on a bike was the target of a gunman in Southwest Philadelphia.
It happened 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at 54th Street and Woodland Avenue.
Police say the victim was leaving a Chinese takeout restaurant when he got into an argument with another man.
They say the suspect took out a gun and fired five shots.
The victim is in critical condition with several gunshot wounds.
Police are still looking for the gunman.
