Man left critical after shooting in North Philadelphia

Police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that left a 53-year-old man in critical condition.It happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of West Sterner Street.Officers responded to the area after reports of shots fired.The victim was shot twice in the arm and once under the armpit and two times in the forearm.He was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment.So far, there is no word on any arrests or motive for the shooting.------