Man loses foot after train runs over it in Kingessing

A freak accident has caused a man to lose his foot.The Action Cam was on the scene at the train tracks on 58th Street and Woodland Avenue in the city's Kingessing section.Police say the 50-year-old man was crossing the tracks at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday to get to the other side of the road.A freight train was stopped at this time.However, he lost his footing and tripped, just as the freight train started up again.The train ran over the man's foot, severing it.Police rushed the man, and his severed foot, to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he's in stable condition.