A man was shot at point blank range during a birthday party in what police are calling an execution inside a Philadelphia speakeasy.Police say they received numerous calls around 11 p.m. concerning a shooting at the makeshift bar along the 4700 block of D Street in Feltonville.Police arrived to find a man lying on the ground; he had been shot twice.He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Disturbing details about how the shooting happened soon emerged with witnesses telling police that there were about 20 people in the bar at the time for a birthday party. The victim was playing pool when three men barged in."Three males walked in, they walked right up to the victim. One of them pulled a gun and handed it to another male, and that other male fired at least two shots striking the victim in the chest and stomach," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.Police say there was no ballistic evidence left behind, meaning either a revolver was used or the shooters picked up the shell casings.While police say most of the witnesses left after the shooting, a few who know the names of each of the three men involved are being interviewed by homicide detectives.There are several surveillance cameras in the area that may have recorded video of the suspects.