Manayunk garage ambush shooting victim identified as 43-year-old man

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News has learned the victim in a deadly ambush shooting in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia has been identified.

Sources tell Action News the victim was 43-year-old I. Dean Fulton.

Police said this was an ambush, execution-style murder, but are still unclear as to the motive.

The shooting occurred around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of DuPont Street, about a block from Manayunk Avenue. Police said the calls came flooding in to 911.

Fulton had just pulled into his garage when the ambush-style assault unfolded.

"Based on ballistic evidence we know over 30 shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon and it appears the spent shell casings are rifle rounds," Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

At first, officers said they only saw bullet casings and thick, dark smoke coming from an open two-car garage.

"When the fire department finally cleared the smoke, that's when they realized that there was a body inside of a Hyundai SUV," said Small. "The victim was sitting in the driver's seat. The engine was running, that's what caused the garage door to be filled with smoke."

Police tell Action News the male victim was shot multiple times inside the SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
