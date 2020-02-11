Suspect opens fire on Philadelphia officers during robbery investigation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a man opened fire on officers in West Philadelphia on Monday night.It happened at 63rd and Vine Streets where police say two officers were at a gas station, looking over security footage of a previous robbery just after 7:30 p.m.Police say officers noticed a pair nearby who looked like the robbery suspects in the video and followed them in their unmarked cruiser.The suspects ran into a house at 62nd and Vine Streets and a male suspect opened fire on police, firing at least two shots, according to Philadelphia police.The officers chased the suspect throughout the house where he was later arrested.It's unclear if officers arrested the second suspect.The officers were not injured in the incident. Police have not said if officers fired their weapons.