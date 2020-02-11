Suspect opens fire on Philadelphia officers during robbery investigation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a man opened fire on officers in West Philadelphia on Monday night.

It happened at 63rd and Vine Streets where police say two officers were at a gas station, looking over security footage of a previous robbery just after 7:30 p.m.

Police say officers noticed a pair nearby who looked like the robbery suspects in the video and followed them in their unmarked cruiser.

The suspects ran into a house at 62nd and Vine Streets and a male suspect opened fire on police, firing at least two shots, according to Philadelphia police.

The officers chased the suspect throughout the house where he was later arrested.

It's unclear if officers arrested the second suspect.

The officers were not injured in the incident. Police have not said if officers fired their weapons.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dog goes missing while with trainer; police investigating
Prominent Delaware County attorney faces child porn charges
Philadelphia Health Department investigating possible coronavirus case
Vanessa Bryant opens up about death of Kobe, Gianna
UPS adding new warehouse in Philadelphia
1 arrested after brawl, stabbing near South Philly bar
Hammer-wielding robbery suspects may be tied to Exton carjacking
Show More
Got maples? N.J. researchers looking for participants in syrup study
Lockdown lifted, at least 6 in custody after brawl at Philadelphia high school
Danielle Outlaw starts first day as Philly's new police commissioner
Police search for vandals after offensive graffiti spotted at Philadelphia school
AccuWeather: Periods Of Rain Today, More This Week
More TOP STORIES News