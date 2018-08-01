Man pleads guilty in crash into Delaware River that killed girlfriend

EMBED </>More Videos

Man pleads guilty in girlfriend's death. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on August 1, 2018. (WPVI)

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (WPVI) --
A New Jersey man accused of fleeing a crash of a vehicle into the Delaware River that claimed the life of his girlfriend earlier this year has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.

Twenty-five-year-old Jacob Garrett had entered the pleas Tuesday as part of an agreement with Burlington County prosecutors that calls for a 15-year prison term at his Oct. 18 sentencing.

The charges stem from a Jan. 14 crash in Burlington that killed 23-year-old Stephanie White. Authorities say Garrett's speeding car crashed through a fence and plunged into the icy river.

Prosecutors say Garrett climbed from the vehicle, leaving White, who was found later still belted into her seat. Authorities say witnesses reported that Garrett asked onlookers to "help my girlfriend" before fleeing.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsaccidentcrashBurlington Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother of Rittenhouse stabbing victim speaks, suspect's family holds vigil
Suspect identified in triple shooting that killed Allentown teen
Miracle in Mexico: All survive crash of Mexican jetliner
Transformer issue causes Wildwood power outage
Death of ice cream salesman's mom linked to dry ice
AccuWeather: More Humid, Scattered Storms Today
Arrest made in murder of woman shot while driving
Judge blocks release of 3D-printed gun designs amid Dem outrage
Show More
Suspect arrested in robbery and assault of Delco librarian
Al Pacino spotted at Manco & Manco Pizza in Ocean City
SEPTA ends paper transfers, replaces with Key Card
Camden girl shatters track record at nationals
American cyclist couple victims in alleged ISIS attack in Tajikistan
More News