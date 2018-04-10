Man pleads to manslaughter in death of acquaintance buried in yard

A man has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in the beating death of an acquaintance whose body was buried in the backyard of the New Jersey home he shared with his father and a brother who was acquitted of murder in the case.Twenty-six-year-old Bryan Costello pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in an agreement under which Burlington County prosecutors are to recommend a 15-year term.Costello was charged in the October 2016 death of 23-year-old Justin Dubois, who was buried next to a backyard swimming pool at the Lumberton home.Jurors last month acquitted 29-year-old Christopher Costello of murder but convicted him of hindering apprehension and desecration of remains. The panel deadlocked on an aggravated manslaughter charge, and a retrial is scheduled to begin in July.------