MONROEVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Wind gusts have been picking up around the Delaware Valley.

But what we're dealing with is nothing compared to what the winds did to a gas station in Western Pennsylvania.

The canopy collapsed, crashing down on two vehicles in Monroeville at 1855 Haymaker Road Tuesday night.

It was a close call for one man who was pumping gas right before the canopy gave way. Medics evaluated him at the scene.

Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.

Sunoco said the site owner will "thoroughly investigate this situation to understand the cause of the equipment malfunction and take necessary precautions to help prevent such issues in the future."

