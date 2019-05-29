Man punched, robbed by 2 suspects in Olney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The search is on for the suspects who double teamed a robbery victim in Philadelphia's Olney section.The 21-year-old victim was waiting for a bus at the Olney transportation center on Saturday.He was approached by the first suspect who knocked him to the ground with a punch.That suspect got away with the victim's cell phone.Surveillance video then shows the second suspect initially help the man.Though police say, he stole $25 from the victim's wallet.