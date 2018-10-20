Man recovering from car accident, gunned down in Camden

It's been nearly four years since a man recovering from a car accident was gunned down in Camden. Now his family wants your help getting him justice.Ceatta Thomas says she misses seeing her brother, Demetrious Williams every day."His smile was infectious, you know he'd make anybody laugh," she said.Thomas says at the time of his death, the 28-year-old was living with her."He had just had a car accident, he moved in with me, I was taking care of my brother," she said.She says on December 18, 2014, Thomas had asked Williams to start dinner."I asked him to take some ribs out and put them in some water and boil them, he did that for me and then he left," said Thomas.At about 6:45 p.m. Williams was found shot near South 8th and Thurman streets in Camden."I get to Cooper, 5 times in the head who could do that to somebody, for real, really," said Thomas.Williams died three days later. Thomas says she was concerned about who Williams called his friends."He was too friendly and I told him that the night before I don't like your friends, I don't like your choice of friends, get rid of them because I feared this," said Thomas.The Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous."I'll never have peace as long as they are on the street," adds Thomas.------