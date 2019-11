Man reportedly stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich in Maryland

OXON HILL, Maryland (WPVI) -- An apparent fight over a chicken sandwich at Popeyes has left a man dead on Monday night in Maryland, sources tell WJLA. It happened at 6247 Livingston Rd. in Oxon Hill, Maryland.WJLA says a man was stabbed to death after an altercation. It's unclear if the altercation happened inside the store.Police have confirmed that there was a fight at the scene and an adult man was stabbed to death.The incident comes one day after the return of the sandwich after a two-month hiatus.Further details regarding the incident are still being investigated.