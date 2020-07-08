Man rescued from 12-foot deep trench in Hockessin, Delaware

HOCKESSIN, Delaware (WPVI) -- One person has been rescued from a trench in the backyard of a home in Delaware on Wednesday.

The call came in around 3:30 p.m. after one person reportedly fell into a 12-foot deep trench at a home on the unit block of Somerset Lane in Hockessin.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as crews freed the man believed to be in his 20s.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Action News is working to find out more about how the man became trapped in the trench.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
