Man rescued from cooling tower at Calpine Corporation in Edgemoor, Del.

EDGEMOOR, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man was rescued from a cooling tower at a Delaware energy plant on Friday morning.Fire rescue units were dispatched to the Calpine Corporation's power plant on the 100 block of Hay Road in Edgemoor around 9:05 a.m.Officials said the emergency call indicated that a man passes out in the cooling tower at the power plant.Chopper 6 was overhead as rescue workers attempted to enter the tower.According to officials, the man was rescued from the tower shortly after 10 a.m.He was reportedly awake and alert when transported to the hospital.There is no word on his condition at this time.