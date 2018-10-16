Man resentenced, gets 22 years to life in retired Philadelphia police officer's murder

Suspect to be resentenced for role in Philadelphia police officer's murder.

By
PHILADELPHIA
A man convicted of second-degree murder in the 1998 death of a retired Philadelphia police officer was resentenced on Tuesday.

A judge gave Aaron Smith 22 years to life. Smith has served more than 19 years, which means he would be eligible for parole in two years and two months.

Smith, who was 17 at the time of the killing, was originally sentenced to life without parole after his conviction.

However, his fate changed because of a Supreme Court ruling, which declared it was unconstitutional to give anyone under 18 years old a life sentence.



King was killed after three men came into a bar he was sitting in to carry out an armed robbery. Smith was one of those men.

District Attorney Larry Krasner recommended Smith be resentenced based on the ruling, and the fact that Smith was not armed during the robbery.

King's family wanted to see Smith serve another 10 years for his role in the crime.

