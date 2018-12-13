Man robbed during home invasion in Point Breeze

Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion robbery in the city's Point Breeze section.It happened around 7 p.m. along the 1500 block of Carlisle Street.Police say the suspect forced his way into the home of a 73-year-old man.The suspect allegedly tied up that victim and took cash from the home.He is described as a black man, 6'2" tall. He was wearing a brown plaid jacket.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.------