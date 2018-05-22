BANK ROBBERY

Man robs PNC bank in University City

PNC Bank robbed in Unversity City: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., May 22, 2018. (WPVI)

UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Police and the FBI are searching for an armed bank robber who held up a PNC Bank branch in University City Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the man entered the bank on the 200 block of South 40th Street around 4 p.m. and announced a holdup.

Officials said the man got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Investigators have not released surveillance images of the suspect.

