Man robs PNC bank in University City

UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) --Philadelphia Police and the FBI are searching for an armed bank robber who held up a PNC Bank branch in University City Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the man entered the bank on the 200 block of South 40th Street around 4 p.m. and announced a holdup.
Officials said the man got away with an undetermined amount of cash.
No one was hurt in the incident.
Investigators have not released surveillance images of the suspect.
