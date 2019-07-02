Man said he was robbed of $100,000 in cash in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a man reported he was robbed of $100,000 at gun point in South Philadelphia.

"It's hard to believe, but it's the truth, it looked like an action movie - an action movie. 'Boom,' hit the other van, hit my car," said Rauodha Tlili, who said her car was hit in the incident.

Neighbors Action News spoke with said they can't believe their quiet street on the 2800 block of Randolph Street was the scene of an armed robbery.

"Pretty crazy situation," said Bill Didonato, who said he heard the two vans crash.

At the top of Randolph Street is Whitman Check Cashing, where police said a 44-year-old man cashed a check for $100,000 around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He put the cash in his work van but barely made it down the street before a white van crashed into his vehicle.

"It was a pretty loud screech," said Didonato.

Witnesses said the alleged robber trailed the man down Randolph Street and t-boned him on Bigler Street, pushing the man's van into Tlili's car.

"I saw two guys coming out of the car with a gun," said Tlili.

Police said the two men held up a gun to the man in the van, grabbed his money and took off in a white van.

Police are asking if anyone has any information to contact them.
