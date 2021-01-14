Man seen carrying Confederate flag in Capitol arrested in Delaware, source tells ABC News

WILMINGTON, Delaware -- The man who carried the Confederate flag through the Capitol during last week's riot has been arrested in Delaware, a law enforcement official confirmed to ABC News.

That man, who was identified as Kevin Seefried, was arrested on Thursday morning, the source said. His son, Hunter, was also arrested, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware said.

Pro-Trump supporter

The FBI wants the public's help to identify the man seen in photos, widely circulated online, carrying a large Confederate flag inside the US Capitol on Jan.6.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images



Seefried is expected to make his initial appearance in court sometime Thursday afternoon.

The specific charges against him were not immediately disclosed.

The FBI had distributed several bulletins over the past week seeking to identify the man.



RELATED: Retired firefighter from Chester, Pa. accused of throwing fire extinguisher at police officers during Capitol riot

HATE SYMBOLS ON DISPLAY DURING RIOT



Amid the American flags and Trump 2020 posters at the U.S. Capitol during last week's insurrection were far more sinister symbols, including banners proclaiming white supremacy and anti-government extremism.

In many ways this hate-filled display was the culmination of many others over the past few years, including the deadly 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that gathered extremist factions from across the country under a single banner.

"Anyone who flies a Confederate flag, even if they claim it's about heritage and not hate, we need to understand that it is a symbol of white supremacy," said Aryeh Tuchman, associate director for the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
confederate flagriotwashington d.c.us capitolpresident donald trumpcongressconfederacy
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chester man accused of throwing fire extinguisher at police during riot
Police ID Temple grad shot and killed while walking his dog
Biden's COVID relief package to include $2,000 checks, aides say
Request to revoke bail of men arrested during Philly vote count denied
'Counting down my breaths': Jacob Blake reflects on shooting
ShopRite, NJ pharmacies say their COVID vaccine schedules are full
Siegfried Fischbacher, of Siegfried & Roy, dies of pancreatic cancer
Show More
Gun sales in Pennsylvania have hit an all-time high
No winner: Powerball grows to $640M , Mega Millions reaches $750M
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Philadelphia police officer arrested in vandalism investigation
Man, 22, killed in Wilmington double shooting
More TOP STORIES News