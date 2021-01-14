Man seen carrying Confederate flag in Capitol arrested in Delaware, source tells ABC News

The FBI wants the public's help to identify the man seen in photos, widely circulated online, carrying a large Confederate flag inside the US Capitol on Jan.6. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Help the #FBI identify individuals who unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you recognize someone, call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or visit https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH to submit a tip. https://t.co/GBUQJkydGI pic.twitter.com/Mt0C4QTG4b — FBI (@FBI) January 11, 2021

HATE SYMBOLS ON DISPLAY DURING RIOT

WILMINGTON, Delaware -- The man who carried the Confederate flag through the Capitol during last week's riot has been arrested in Delaware, a law enforcement official confirmed to ABC News.That man, who was identified as Kevin Seefried, was arrested on Thursday morning, the source said. His son, Hunter, was also arrested, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware said.Seefried is expected to make his initial appearance in court sometime Thursday afternoon.The specific charges against him were not immediately disclosed.The FBI had distributed several bulletins over the past week seeking to identify the man.Amid the American flags and Trump 2020 posters at the U.S. Capitol during last week's insurrection were far more sinister symbols, including banners proclaiming white supremacy and anti-government extremism.In many ways this hate-filled display was the culmination of many others over the past few years, including the deadly 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that gathered extremist factions from across the country under a single banner."Anyone who flies a Confederate flag, even if they claim it's about heritage and not hate, we need to understand that it is a symbol of white supremacy," said Aryeh Tuchman, associate director for the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism.