PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man captured by a surveillance camera lurking around a street in South Philadelphia is wanted in a burglary investigation.
Police say the suspect is seen carrying a black bag on the 700 block of Bigler Street on August 30 around 11 a.m.
A short time later, investigators say the man entered a home through the front door and left with cash and jewelry.
Police later discovered the suspect forced his way into the home.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Man seen on video wanted in South Philly burglary
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News