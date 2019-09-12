Man seen on video wanted in South Philly burglary

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man captured by a surveillance camera lurking around a street in South Philadelphia is wanted in a burglary investigation.

Police say the suspect is seen carrying a black bag on the 700 block of Bigler Street on August 30 around 11 a.m.

A short time later, investigators say the man entered a home through the front door and left with cash and jewelry.

Police later discovered the suspect forced his way into the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
