Man seen on video wanted in South Philly burglary

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man captured by a surveillance camera lurking around a street in South Philadelphia is wanted in a burglary investigation.Police say the suspect is seen carrying a black bag on the 700 block of Bigler Street on August 30 around 11 a.m.A short time later, investigators say the man entered a home through the front door and left with cash and jewelry.Police later discovered the suspect forced his way into the home.Anyone with information is asked to call police.