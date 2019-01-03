Man sentenced for injuring Lyft driver, killing passenger in DUI crash

A Toronto man has been sentenced to state prison for killing a Northampton man and severely injuring his wife and their Lyft driver in a DUI crash.Shane Learn, 49, was sentenced Wednesday in Bucks County Court to four and a half to nine years behind bars for the April 28 collision in the 4000 block of Richlieu Road in Bensalem."This case screams and reeks of irony - cruel irony," said Deputy District Attorney Robert D. James, who noted deceased victim Neil Weiner, 57, and his wife Audrey Shapiro did "exactly what is expected" by arranging for a ride to Parx Casino when planning to drink alcohol."And their payment for being responsible adults is death and disfigurement," James said.Weiner succumbed to extensive injuries May 1, and Learn was charged about a week later.Shapiro said while her own pain and serious injuries rattled her, the sight of her husband in a hospital bed "shook me to my core.""This should never have happened," she said.Learn pleaded guilty in November to counts of homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle and related charges.------