Man sentenced to 50 years for stabbing son's mother in Mt. Holly

A man who fatally stabbed the mother of his child in her Mount Holly home was sentenced Friday to 50 years in New Jersey state prison.Officials say 40-year-old Rashon A. Causey must serve more than 42 years before becoming eligible for parole.He was convicted in October following a jury trial of fatally stabbing 37-year-old Shanai Marshall in herMonroe Street residence on November 14, 2016.The jury also found Causey guilty of burglary and weapons charges.Marshall and Causey had a young son together.------