Delaware man sentenced to life in abduction, sexual assault of girl

WILMINGTON, Del. --
A Delaware man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl before throwing her into a pond has been sentenced to life in prison.

Twenty-five-year-old Daniel Santucci was sentenced Friday to life plus 50 years after pleading guilty in August to attempted murder, kidnapping, and rape. He faced a minimum prison term of 27 years but was given the maximum sentence allowed by law.

Authorities said the girl was playing outside in April 2017 when a man lured her into a car and drove off.

Two hours later, a motorist spotted the girl, wearing little clothing, at a park about 8 miles (13 kilometers) away, where police say she had been thrown into a large pond.

Santucci was arrested in Florida two weeks later on a probation violation charge.

