Man sentenced to life in murder of Ardmore model Christina Kraft

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania -- A man has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole in the strangulation murder of a model in one of Philadelphia's affluent suburbs.

A Montgomery County judge said Tuesday he tacked on an additional 22 to 45 years to send a message to any future governors or pardon boards who might consider freeing 31-year-old Jonathan Harris.



Harris was convicted in May of first-degree murder in the August 2018 death of 36-year-old Christina Carlin-Kraft. He expressed "deepest condolences" to her family, saying he was high on a variety of drugs.

Authorities have said Carlin-Kraft met Harris in Philadelphia and the two later returned to her Ardmore apartment, where her body was found that evening.

Carlin-Kraft's modeling profile listed photo shoots for Vanity Fair, Victoria's Secret, Playboy and Maxim.

Former Playboy model found strangled in her Ardmore apartment bedroom

