Man seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was seriously injured after being struck by a car in North Philadelphia on Sunday night.It happened just after 7 p.m. on the 3200 block of North Broad Street.Police say the man was transported to the hospital for treatment.The striking vehicle did stay at the scene.No further information about this case has been released at this time.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.