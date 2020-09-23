Man seriously injured after stabbing at homeless encampment in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a stabbing at the homeless encampment along the Ben Franklin Parkway on Tuesday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on the 300 block of North 22nd Street.

Police say a 28-year-old man was stabbed several times in the legs and once in the back of the head. He was rushed to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

READ MORE: U.S. attorney gives strong warning to Philadelphia homeless encampment protesters
EMBED More News Videos

Many residents say the Philadelphia homeless encampment along the Ben Franklin Parkway needs to go.



No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Two encampments have been set up in the city all summer, one on the Parkway and another along Ridge Avenue outside of the Philadelphia Housing Authority headquarters. Camp leaders have said they want safe housing. Negotiating with Mayor Jim Kenney hasn't yielded results, as deadlines for them to leave have come and gone.

Residents in the immediate area have also expressed fears for their safety.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeviolencestabbing
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 hurt in crash involving unmarked police vehicle
Firefighters battle raging 3-alarm fire in Trenton
Dogs might be able to thwart infestation of spotted lanternflies
St. Joe's grad dies of COVID-19 after ER rotation
6 months into COVID-19, some local businesses calling it quits
This church learning pod is so popular, there's a wait list
Judge declines to stay ruling on Pennsylvania crowd size
Show More
Louisville prepares for Breonna Taylor announcement
Philly boy collects socks for homeless: Here's how you can help
Bed Bath & Beyond in Montco among 63 stores closing
Church bells ring out for more than 200,000 lives lost to COVID-19 | WATCH
Kenney in self-quarantine after being exposed to person with COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News