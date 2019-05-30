Man seriously injured after struck by hit-and-run driver in Olney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities have a new lead in the search for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a young man in the Olney section.

Police are looking for a red-colored minivan.

Police said the driver of the vehicle struck 26-year-old Donzel Taylor on 5th Street early Sunday morning.

Police said the van most likely has damage to the front end and the hood. They said the car was last seen traveling northbound on 5th street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
