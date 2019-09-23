Man shocked, burned while attempting to steal wire from construction site, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a man was shocked and severely burned while he was attempting to steal wiring from a building under construction in Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning.

It happened around 2:15 a.m on the 2100 block of Byberry Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police said the 30-year-old man suffered third-degree burns and to be removed from the property by rescue crews. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Power was knocked out in the area for some time following the incident.
