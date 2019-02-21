Man shoots his brother after South Philly argument, police say

Police say an argument between two brothers in South Philadelphia ended with one shooting the other.

Police were called to a home on the 2200 block of South Bonsall Street.

Arriving officers found the 30-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his chest.

A family member told police the victim and his 29-year-old brother were arguing, when the younger brother shot him.

Police arrested the 29-year-old man and recovered a gun.
