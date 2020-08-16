Man shot 1 time in the head, killed in South Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in South Philadelphia Saturday.
The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of Webster Street.
Police say a Black male approximately 20-years-old was shot one time in the head.
The victim whose identity remains unknown was pronounced dead on the scene a short time after.
The scene is being held by police. No arrest and no weapon have been recovered.
