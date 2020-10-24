shooting

Officers on patrol hear shots fired in West Philadelphia, find two victims

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officers on patrol heard gunfire and then discovered two shooting victims in West Philadelphia on Friday night.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on the 6000 block of Vine Street.

Authorities said officers in the area heard the sounds of shots fired. They followed the sound and found a 20-year-old man who had been shot 11 times.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A second victim, a 25-year-old man, was located by officers at 61st and Callowhill streets, suffering from a graze wound to his upper back.

The 25-year-old told officers that he was walking on the 6000 block of Vine Street on his way to a deli.

As he was walking, he heard someone scream behind him. He said when he turned around, he saw a black car with tinted windows stopped in the middle of the street

He then heard several gunshots and he ran north on 61st Street towards Callowhill Street.

Police said he didn't realize he was wounded until officers stopped him.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.
