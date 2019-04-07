Man shot 17 times outside of Northeast Philadelphia bar

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police are looking for a gunman who they say shot a man 17 times, then hit a woman with his car as he made his getaway early Sunday.It all happened outside Hush Nightclub on the 7200 block of Frankford Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia at around 4 a.m.Police say a 24-year-old man was shot 17 times following an argument inside the bar.According to investigators, the suspect then took off in a car and as he sped away, he hit a 26-year-old woman with his vehicle.The woman is in stable condition.Officials said the man who was shot is in extremely critical condition.No arrests have been made.