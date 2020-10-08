Man shot 4 times while pumping gas, drives himself to hospital

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a man was shot four times while pumping gas in the city's Germantown section early Thursday morning.It happened just after midnight at the Speedway station on the 100 block of East Chelten Avenue.Police said while the man was pumping gas he sat back inside his car and someone pulled up and fired seven shots into his car.The man was struck four times but somehow managed to drive himself to Einstein Medical Center, police said. He remains at the hospital in critical condition.Investigators are checking the gas station's store surveillance video.Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police.