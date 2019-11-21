Man shot 5 times in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a man was shot 5 times while standing on a corner in the city's Kensington section early Thursday.
It happened just before 12:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of East Tioga Street.
Police said a man between 25-30 years of age was standing on a corner when he was approached by 3 suspects who opened fire.
The man was originally being taken to the hospital by a private car, but police stopped that car and transported him to the hospital.
So far there is no word on a motive.
Investigators are reviewing real-time crime cameras for more details.
